Here Kitty Kitty

A Torbie aka tiger cat w orange on it. Took an online zoom class with Liz Chaderton on shopkeeparty.com the photo

Tacking the paper down. A half sheet of Kilimanjaro 300. Have to order more from cheap Joe’s.

The drawing You would think as many cats as I have drawn this would be a piece of cake. Nope.

The palette opera rose, perlene maroon, gamboge, Quin gold, Thalo blue, Cheap Joe’s Andrew’s turquoise, and ultramarine blue. My fine mister spray bottle.

The eye first. Painting wet on wet. Keeping the edges wet so they won’t get hard edge.

Starting to look like a cat. Trying to keep those edges wet. Eeek

painting fast w an 8 sable to keep the edges soft. A fine spray mister to soften edges of ears.

Almost done. Adding the dark layer.

Touch up time and then add whiskers with negative painting and white gouache using my saber brush. Hmm I actually used my loosely goose brush from cheap Joe’s a skinny saber brush.

So far for now. Let’s see what I think in the am.

Big thanks to That’s What Friends are For for $30 certificates to spay neuter and rabies shots for the kitties and to Dr Bagshaw and his fantastic staff at Edgefield Veterinary Services for doing the job for that price. I took them some fresh home made banana bread. Still have to catch one of the tigers and take her.

Margaret whose kitties are mad at her since she had them neutered yesterday. Three sore tummies and one sore bottom. Ouchie. Xoxoxo