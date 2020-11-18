Touch up time

I really like it now. Marking this one DONE. I even signed it. As we say when painting in Aiken it’s done if you signed it. Actually we say it’s not done til it’s signed but this one. Is.

Detail of the foreground water. More

Accurate color.

Yesterday. I added a lot of black in the focal point. More shadows along the bottom of the buildings. Darkened the water into an L shape. Painted the roof oranger. Added highlights to the focal point and the water with white gouache. Oh and I lightened the grey stones on left. Added more green to the water. I think that’s it.

Really not a lot but in the right place adds drama.

Margaret xoxoxo