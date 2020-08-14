Day 153 Mustang

My youngest son has always wanted a Mustang and last fall he finally bought one. You can read about the 64 1/2 Mustang here.

Yesterday I decided to draw it. Did I say he did not want ANY Mustang but an old vintage Mustang. He’s wanted it since at least high school. A red one.

Hmm he didn’t get a red one but he did get a lovely original Mustang in metallic blue.

Can’t decide if I ruined it coloring it. Stay tuned for more mustang torture. Ps it rides great w an engine that growls.

Lamy EF Namiki Fude Stillman and Birn Alpha Caran dache Neocolor ii

Vroom vroom vroom. Margaret Xoxoxox