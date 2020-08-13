Day 152 A Twofer

Drawing vehicles with Danny Gregory today on YouTube. Every Thursday at noon if you remember. I forgot last week.

Lamy Ef Namiki Fude Noodlers Eelskin Black Ink stillman and birn sketchbook. White pentel gel pen Caran Dache Neocolor ii and watercolor

Oddly the paper seems to loose its finish once you wet the paper so the ink acts differently.

Margaret Xoxoxox who is still no more than half done with her scarf though it’s over three feet. Ps would someone please cook me some dinner. Low salt please. Xoxoxox

