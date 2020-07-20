Day 137 Provence

Suddenly quite Tahred so will make this a short one. May be done. Maybe not. Lol. BUT a BIG improvement over the last time I did rooftops. 300 # Fabriano rough Those were a disaster well comparatively speaking

The Eglise somewhere en Provence

Vlad did the value sketch. He knew this one was going to keep us busy.

The sketch. Talk about a pain. Following all those roof tops trying to be sure to get them all in.

First washes. Mine got a little runny because I used my kolinsky sable which holds much more water than the Escobar sables do.

One more time before we go.

Vlads always saying something funny that tickles me. This was one today. Scribbled on my color test scrap.

Margaret reading to watch Grantchester. Hope I stay awake that long. Feeling the zzz.