Day 138 Bonniaux Done

Quite pleased with it now. What looks like a simple painting is really quite complicated. Truly it is.

Worked on the bubbly sky adding greys. Sorting out screwed up roofs and chimneys. It’s easy to get lost in all the different planes. Trying not to loose the Light. Tweaking the background. Adding highlights to the church steeple and some darks. The list goes on. Adding lots of shadows and more greys.

Yesterday. Can you see the difference?!

Margaret who almost forgot to post and does have some sketches. Xoxoxo