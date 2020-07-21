Day 138 Bonniaux Done

Quite pleased with it now. What looks like a simple painting is really quite complicated. Truly it is.

Worked on the bubbly sky adding greys. Sorting out screwed up roofs and chimneys. It’s easy to get lost in all the different planes. Trying not to loose the Light. Tweaking the background. Adding highlights to the church steeple and some darks. The list goes on. Adding lots of shadows and more greys.

Yesterday. Can you see the difference?!

Margaret who almost forgot to post and does have some sketches. Xoxoxo

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s