Mushroom on Broad Street. 11×15″ 300# Fabriano rough.
Why is it when I finish these I usually don’t like them. 😫😫😫This one is no exception.
The photo. A little dark to start with. Took forever to draw because I added all those people.
First washes with lots left to do.
Margaret who needs a nap now. Don’t know why these make me Tahred. Xoxoxox
2 thoughts on “Day 127 Mellow”
Why do you not like this? It’s great. I’d be happy if I could paint like this.
LikeLike
I think it’s the lamp,post that bothers you. Did that used to be Everybody’s?
>
LikeLike