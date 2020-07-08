Day 127 Mellow

Mushroom on Broad Street. 11×15″ 300# Fabriano rough.

Why is it when I finish these I usually don’t like them. 😫😫😫This one is no exception.

The photo. A little dark to start with. Took forever to draw because I added all those people.

First washes with lots left to do.

Margaret who needs a nap now. Don’t know why these make me Tahred. Xoxoxox