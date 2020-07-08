Day 126 Two pages left

Til I finish this sketchbook. Got another waiting!!

Koosje was drawing trees on draw too Tuesday but pouring rain here so NOPE not happening. However this wandered in the house attached to a very wet Amazon delivery. So I tossed it on the floor for a birds eye view and got out my new box of 12 carat d’ache neocolor ii watercolor crayons, always fun to draw with.

Here it is before I wet them and embellished them.

Then I wet this one down and worked on the glass I bit. Better?? Maybe.

Margaret ready for bed. Xoxoxox