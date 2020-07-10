Day 128 The Prince of Key West

The Key West Prince. Fun way to pass a few hours. May have to try another one of these. Possibly make some prints?? This was done while Drawing with Danny Gregory and Gigi Chen today which was fascinating. Gigi Chen is adoreable and amazingly talented.

Among the many types of art she does are amazing pen drawings of people and birds. You can catch a class with her next weekend July 18 with Sketchbookskool.com/workshops

She uses ink pen to do hers. I used gel pens because I had bought some a while back from amazon to use for Vlads class.

The prince is done with Pentel gel pens primarily orange white navy and a fav of purple and gold plus a fine sepia Pitt pen and a red Academy pilot pen. No red gel pen. Done in my Stillman and Birn Alpha. One more page!!! Wooohooo. New one waiting.

Worked on this one a bit today. Added some sidewalk cracks and took the white out of the big street light.

Some black on the bottom left.



