Day 132 Run Away to Fredericksburg Maryland

Vlad is back feeling better after his brief encounter with Covid. Thank goodness he’s better. Wear your masks people!!
Tomorrow we are painting the Royal Opera Cafe in Paris. Who doesn’t love Paris?!! You can sign up here. This is Vlad’s painting.
At this point. I think I am done though I may work on the crosswalk some. No idea how I got it so wonky but I did. Also think the people looks like the walking dead all coming for us. Rofl
Otherwise love it. Finally discovered how to make trees have a lacy edge. Miracles do happen. You just need a VERY dry brush. And that might be my favorite sky I have ever done.
First wash. Kind of like the white cloud behind the church spires.
Heading down the road. I think this was wet when I took the pic. It dried a lot lighter.
Anyway it’s a wrap. Just needs a siggie.
Margaret whose allergies have been beserck. Xoxoxo kerchooo
See what you mean about the figures. Could one or two of them be turned so they are walking over the crossing. Even if they are both going in the same direction? Might add a random feel to them?
Exactly. Oh well. I don’t like drawing the tiny figures. A pain. Give me large people to paint anytime
Lol, you could have a larger figure walking away into the painting covering two of the smaller ones?
Hmm not a bad idea. Will think about it.
I hoped it would make sense x
It 🤗👍🏻did.
