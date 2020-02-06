Nasty rainy

Wet day. A good day to binge steaming tv and knit. Have I NO. I decided it would be a good day to go shopping. Isn’t that when you like to shop?!🤣. I did beat the monsoon home but the humidity was 81% til the rain. We were dripping.

Been reading a fun book called Living Out Loud today by Kari Smith and decided to do some journal pages aka make a record of all my sock knitting mania in January and continuing in February before my hand falls off from the knitting nuttiness.

Watercolor and inktense pencil. This one was before I wet the pencil. It gets much more intense when you wet it. I used a spray bottle on this one just to see what happened. Worked well except turquoise which tried to run.

Drawn with a S Pitt sepia pen and a Lamy Ef w brown Noodlers ink in it.

Margaret ready to knit abit. Xoxoxo