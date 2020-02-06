At a painting is a funny thing. I thought this was done when I worked on Ilaina today but now staring at her I think she might need more work on her left eye. It’s not dark enough. Hmmm. But I like the rest of her especially her left pinkie.

Things I worked on Eye

Lines on neck

Outline of neck

Nose

Background

Darker ground

Here she is before I worked on her. Maybe I should have left the eye alone.

one minute gesture sketches. I really wasn’t in the mood to do these yesterday but I did.

And u can tell on some of these I didn’t care.

charcoal pencil

But I settled down for the last one though I quit before thebfive minutes was up.

Margaret who has one more sock to knit before her hand falls off. Xoxoxo