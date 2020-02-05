Did I say exhausting?

Nothing like a sixty mile drive to paint and hanging out with friends to make you Tahred. 🤣But I managed to nap after the tenth correction after I got home anyway.





The sketch.

I thought the pose would kill me drawing it. Arms and legs going every which way. And that hand and foreshortened arm on the right. Eeekk.

I drew that arm and hand over and over again til I finally figured out you can’t see her forearm duh.

No idea which break

But maybe this is how she looked when I left?! Her face was squinchy but like the body.

And what about that neck. Groan.

The things you don’t notice in an hour or so of painting.

So here she is now. As Mike pointed out her eyes were NOT right. Too close together. So I fixed that. I also lightened her chin and widened her weird neck that I had given her.

Added a few shadows and called it quits. Well till I decide more Ilaina torture after I stare at it for a while.

Drew Murphy painted his gesture drawings. Kind of fun in all the bright colors.

Drews painting.

Marilyn Hartley charcoal. Did I say LOVE!!

Another Marilyn Hartley charcoal

Also Marilyn Hartley charcoal Love that left hand. And the feet. Yummy lines Marilyn Rocks.

Margaret going back to her nap. Xoxoxox