My Bird Count

The birds have been flocking on the back porch feeders like crazy lately. No idea why. Sometimes there a just a few for days and other times they just swarm out there. Lately it has been the swarms.

Seven cardinals 30 or more finches 3 or 4 doves plus titmice and chickadees. They also fly off and lands in swarms.

Audubon back yard bird count coming up soon. How do you count them ?!! One lands and another takes off. Hmmm

Bet a few of these get some color like the cardinals predictably.

Sepia F Pitt pen aka extra fine brown. Stillman and Birn Alpha sketchbook

Did I say more rain predicted for Tuesday.

Margaret already onto another pair of socks. Xoxoxo

