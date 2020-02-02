My Bird Count February 2, 2020 The birds have been flocking on the back porch feeders like crazy lately. No idea why. Sometimes there a just a few for days and other times they just swarm out there. Lately it has been the swarms. Seven cardinals 30 or more finches 3 or 4 doves plus titmice and chickadees. They also fly off and lands in swarms. Audubon back yard bird count coming up soon. How do you count them ?!! One lands and another takes off. HmmmBet a few of these get some color like the cardinals predictably. Sepia F Pitt pen aka extra fine brown. Stillman and Birn Alpha sketchbookDid I say more rain predicted for Tuesday. Margaret already onto another pair of socks. Xoxoxo Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
2 thoughts on “My Bird Count”
Lol. Spent a lot of time watching them this weekend. Always ready to model like my dog. 🤣
