Day 2126 Motor Supply Bistro

In Columbia is hard to beat for food or ambience. I met my sister in law there for her belated birthday dinner.

Had delicious wild caught SC shrimp for a Sunday brunch with a bed of Anson grits and a blood orange cocktail. Think it was a martini. Did I say this place never disappoints. So yummy.

Cocktails are also interesting and off beat. Blood orange anything is hard to beat.

I was sitting in the bar area drawing this as people drifted to and fro at the bar.

Drawn with my Lamy Ef loaded w Noodlers Brown Ink. Maybe I will paint it. Maybe I won’t.

Margaret xoxoxo who has been schleepping all over town for safflower seed. Evidently the squirrels hate it. Who knew. Thanks Miss Mike for the tip. Xoxoxox

