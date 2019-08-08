In Columbia is hard to beat for food or ambience. I met my sister in law there for her belated birthday dinner.
Had delicious wild caught SC shrimp for a Sunday brunch with a bed of Anson grits and a blood orange cocktail. Think it was a martini. Did I say this place never disappoints. So yummy.
Cocktails are also interesting and off beat. Blood orange anything is hard to beat.
I was sitting in the bar area drawing this as people drifted to and fro at the bar.
Drawn with my Lamy Ef loaded w Noodlers Brown Ink. Maybe I will paint it. Maybe I won’t.
Margaret xoxoxo who has been schleepping all over town for safflower seed. Evidently the squirrels hate it. Who knew. Thanks Miss Mike for the tip. Xoxoxox
One thought on “Day 2126 Motor Supply Bistro”
Margaret….so detailed. I marvel at your work and diligence. Alexis
