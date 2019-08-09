Day 2127 Wet Paint

Discovered a bunch of quick sketches I did at wet paint a year or so ago when I pulled out what I thought was a new sketchbook.

A bunch of models were dressed as different rock stars and would hold poses for a minute or two on plinths through out Sacred Heart. They always scream draw me draw me.

Not sure who she was. Cindi Lauper perhaps?!

Lamy stillman and birn Zeta. These really needs some hits of paint.

Margaret off to Atlanta again. One more summer birthday and Cats at the Fox Theater. Xoxoxo

One thought on “Day 2127 Wet Paint

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s