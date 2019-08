The models were dressed as 80 s rock stars. Did I say that yesterday???

Think this is Elvis. But wasn’t he dead in the 80s?? So who could it be dear reader.

Last but not least Michael Jackson in his trademark red jacket that my oldest really wanted one of to wear when he moon walked all over the house. Really needs his jacket painted.

Margaret hugging grandkids and off to Cats. Excitement!! Xoxoxo