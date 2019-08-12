Day 2130 Arepa Mia

The hot new spot in Atlanta. One Decatur loved to Avondale Estates. Hmm where is the other?? Sweet Auburn Market don’t you love that name??! Features Venezuelan Street food. A great backstory on how the chef started her restaurant and yes she’s from Venezuela.

Food is very similar to Mexican food except the corn tacos are fried and similar in shape to pita bread stuffed to overflowing with yumminess.

Funky like a lot of good Atlanta area Hispanic restaurants. A nice spot to chill for lunch on a 100 degree sweat dripping day. You can also eat out side if you are brave.

Tip: I made some of the people too tall in the foreground so decided to shade in the dark windows of this old building with my pen. I also knew it would make the smaller figures pop out when I did this. Then I smeared the still damp ink with a tiny bit of water on my finger tip.

Interestingly enough u can still do this long after u have drawn it without drinking. Still will smear but doesn’t appear to lift when I watercolor it which I will sooner or later. The darker/heavier the ink the darker the smear will be of course.

Lamy Ef Noodler Brown Stillman and Birn Beta

Margaret who wants to try something else now that she has a Guayeanesa arepa literally under her belt.

Xoxoxox