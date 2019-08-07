Day 2125 Athens Ga!!

Dropped Jake off at the Lyndon House for the fall Georgia Watercolor Show in Athens.

Met my sister in law at the Pine at Five Points. Great restaurant. Delicious Cauliflower salad. Going to have to try to make one if I ever stay home long enough. Yummy. Then I went to the UGA art museum. Several interesting exhibits- WPA Women Painters and WPA muralists.

Andrew Wyeth – Captain Coffins House

A lot of nice 20 th century painters like Wyeth, Childe Hassam, OKeefe. Just enough good art to keep you happy for a few hours. Oh and it’s free so is the parking.

Margaret off to meet some friends xoxoxo