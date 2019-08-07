Day 2124 Across the street

Can’t decide if I like this one better painted or not. Maybe is my verdict. Painted w my tiny whiskey painters box and a waterbrush.

Lamy vista noodler eelskin Ink.

Also used my red watercolor pencil on it. Think it always perks a sketch up.

Margaret heading back to Decatur for a birthday party this weekend and a trip to the puppet show. My name is Margaret and WHERE do I live?!! Xoxoxo

    • Margaret Hunt says:
      😃👍🏻There is one back in black and white about five posts. Don’t know why I can’t see it on my wordpressmedia.

