Can’t decide if I like this one better painted or not. Maybe is my verdict. Painted w my tiny whiskey painters box and a waterbrush.
Lamy vista noodler eelskin Ink.
Also used my red watercolor pencil on it. Think it always perks a sketch up.
Margaret heading back to Decatur for a birthday party this weekend and a trip to the puppet show. My name is Margaret and WHERE do I live?!! Xoxoxo
4 thoughts on “Day 2124 Across the street”
Yes..very exciting. Love it.
🤗👍🏻Yeah. A random success. WordPress would NOT let me post the black and white line version. So Annoying.
This is absolutely fantastic! I was just thinking about a black and white version. MZ
😃👍🏻There is one back in black and white about five posts. Don’t know why I can’t see it on my wordpressmedia.
