Day 1871 – Blue Heaven!

YUPO which is a kind of plastic so everything floats around on top of it. The paint does not bind to it. Who knows what it will look like when it’s dry. The paints drying on the kitchen table which means it’s moving around.

However the white spot on right was probably caused by oil from my hands or hand lotion. I can wipe it down with alcohol to remove it but too late now.

The inktense pencil also seemed to form a bit of a resist.

A good crop will take care of it.

I slathered on cad red and alizarin in the comb. Bits of ultramarine and mineral violet for darks.

Opera pink around the eye. Eye is burnt sienna and quin gold. Pupil ultramarine and burnt umber.

Before highlights were lifted.

I lifted the highlights out w a clean damp paintbrush and a Kleenex non lotion kind.

Feathers ultramarine Prussian Blue Burnt umber viridian.

Tail Feathers viridian ultramarine.

Beak cad yellow light burnt sienna and yellow ochre.

Background cad yw light cad yw deep peacock cad red lt splatters

Blue Heaven Rooster. Key West

So far. He will no doubt change as the background dries.

Margaret starting some new socks. Xoxoxo

Blue Heaven Chickens on Yupo #urbansketching #chickens #chooks has #keywest #islandlife #yupo #fluid #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #watercolor #painter #florida #lifestyleblogger #lifestylechange #charlesreid #food #restaurant #floridalife