Day 1870 A Stretch

Painting Macy is always a challenge because she’s SOOO long at 5 10 1/2 with long feet and hands. Did I say she’s known to quip she would fall over if she had small ones.

The pose was a challenge with her long legs made even longer by the foreshortened pose.

a bit more drawing. I decided to shorten her feet a bit. They can get so huge if they are draw. Accurately. And I skimmed her legs a bit. Been having so much fun with the Canson watercolor board that I decided to use it this am. Get tired of stretching taping a large sheet on my foam core board especially at 8 am. So Canson was the paper of the day.

I also forgot to bring my mechanical pencil and started using a Derwent ebony. I thought it would be soft and dark. I was wrong. It was a hard pencil that did a dark line. A rare find. Second break. Macy’s also very pale. As Drew quips bring your white paint Macy is the model.

Still have to do some kind of background. Al Beyer first break Al finished Drew Murphy first break. The is is fast. 2×3′

Drew Murphy finished.

Fred Baker first break and finished. I painted thru second break.

Amy Lockhard Ness oil Lee Conte crayon Bill Daniels oil on metal Eve Charcoal

Rich Klein Tom Needham Watercolor also on canson watercolor board.

Margaret done for the day xoxoxo

