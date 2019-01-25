Day 1969 – How to paint Winter Trees

Done Done Done. Really no more painting on it!!😵😵😵

Never put a painting on the coffee table where you can see it while you watch tv. Been back twice more painting on Aiken Stroll. Small stuff.

So what did I do you say?! I darkened the sky with another coat of peacock blue softening the edge around the tree. The sky was just tooo pale and washed out. And yes crazy woman here painted sky into the tree asking for trouble but it worked. Did I say Hallelujah.

I lightened the sidewalk a lot. A painting should be darkest in the foreground and fade out as it gets farther away.

And no shadows from the trees on the sidewalk. Sooooo I wiped the sidewalk out wetting and blotting lifting paint to lighten it and repainted the dark tree shadows with burnt umber and ultramarine.

Back it went on the coffee table. What no tree shadows on the sidewalk?

I put it back in the easel and grabbed a couple of pieces of scrap watercolor Paper to protect where I didn’t want to splatter land. It tends to travel.

Splattered a little watery cobalt and a little burnt sienna on the far part of the sidewalk. Gave a lovely light shadow instead of that heavy dark grey thing that was there.

Tip 1- bricks. Use a flat. Makes great bricks easily. Just remember they have to recede IN PERSPECTIVE which means narrower and lighter the farther away they get. Those lines were made by the edge of the flat.

Tip 2 – Painting winter trees. I used several layers of very watery TRANSPARENT colors- alizarin burnt sienna peacock cobalt in the first two or three layers. Dry between each layers.

Peacock and Cobalt combine with the burnt sienna dots to make soft greys in great variety. The burnt sienna gives a glow as does the alizarin.

Finally adding opaque colors like mineral violet cerulean and turquoise in the last layer. All the different blues in the right layers combine to make great winter trees with a lot of interesting greys.

Draw some branches with you silver black velvet brush tip. Use different mud build up in the corner of your palette. Vary the water amount to get varying greys.

Keep the sky edges soft. Used to hate painting trees but now I like it. Well at least winter ones.

Ps that gold on some of the branches and tree trunks is quin gold.

