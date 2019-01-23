Day 1857 A Long Winters Nap

A walk down Laurens Street in Aiken 12×12″ I might be done painting for the Aiken Show. Maybe. There’s one more started not finished. Instead I took a nice long nap today.

Wishing I had painted this a little brighter than I did especially that red jacket. Hmm.

Oh well it might be framed right now. Picked up a bunch of them from Art on Broad today. And Kristen was framing Plum Pudding when I walked in.

Lamy Ef Canson Plein Air Artboard Noodlers Heart of Darkness Ink Charles Reid Palette colors.

Back to my nap. Margaret xoxoxo

Laurens St for My Art Show opening Feb 14 6pm Aiken Center for the Arts! #ink #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #southcarolina #artist #charlesreid #urbansketcher #urbansketchingaiken #urbansketching #aiken #aikensc #usk #augusta #georgialina #csra #pleinair

