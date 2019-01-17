Day 1950 BUSY BUSY 😲

Got up at 6:30 after tossing and turning all night which means NO sleep. Why did I eat those chocolate chip cookies last nite. Always wake me up at 4 am.

Started this one today. It’s small 9×12 but really like the birds. Combined three snap shots of my back porch birds to do this one. I will probably add ink and some words. And some white gel pen to the eyes.

I painted this w four colors. Well five. No six!!

Birds- Cad red light and alizarin legs shadows – burnt sienna cerulean and ultramarine. Black -ultramarine and burnt umber. Background – burnt sienna cerulean

Of course I was in Aiken when I painted this. Which means a sixty mile round trip.

I took Aiken pics for the show to do some paintings in the next week.

Aiken Museum

Deadline approaching. Tic tock. EEEKKK

Ran downtown to the framer to drop off a few more paintings. Gave them their chocolate chip cookies I baked for them. Yes the ones that kept me up all night. And I only ate a few. 😱 Sold this one. Delivered to the new delighted owner. Bought a couple of salads. Ran to TWO post offices because I forgot to mail a package when I was downtown. Oh and some Dummy left a stamp off her mail so it was returned when I opened the mail box at home. Oopsey. Off to the post office again. Sigh.

Collapsed on the sofa nappwd and been watching watercolor YouTube videos. LOVE watching my buddy Joe Miller is Cheap Joes fame stretch watercolor paper.

He’s such a sweetheart. Got to go to Boone to see him.

Then I watched a couple of really interesting American Watercolor Society Videos. Joe Popodics His website and Andy Evanson His website. Oh and one by an Irish guy Grahame Booth. Love his accent.

Margaret ready to Go To BEd! Xoxoxoxo

