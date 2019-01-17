Day 1851 A Rusty Derelict

13th and Ellis -9″x12″cp fluid

An old crusty building from the corner of 13th and Ellis downtown Augusta. Something about this glowing in the afternoon light old building speaks to me.

It narrowly escaped a fire next door in the adjoining now ripped down building a few years ago.

I often think the back streets and the wrong side of Broad Street the side with NO shops or big stores are so much more interesting than the desirable shop side. The facades are still old Victorian and Art Deco styles. Businesses don’t waste $$$ updating them.

But I digress. Sunlite bathing a building always adds appeal to me. It’s screams draw me.

Here it is with NO sun. HOW unappealing. At least to me. Anyone else feel the same way?!

It’s like why even get out of the house on a grey day to make art?!!!

Oh I discovered a few more videos last nite about using Brusho. OMG I NEEDS.

Ward Jene Stroud makes gorgeous animal paintings with Brusho. Little bits of brilliant color he blows on to wet wc paper creating lovely dots of color.

I had wondered how they are done. He teaches at Cheap Joes if you want to take a class but not til 2020.

Margaret who is refusing to get sick. Hope you are not. Xoxoxox

