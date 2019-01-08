Day 1842 Divinely Lickable

Best food I have eaten in maybe ever at the Corner Kitchen in Asheville. So good.

And the tiny Biltmore Estate agents house in Biltmore Village that is now the restaurant is so charming and adorable. Tiny rooms. A tiny stair up to the second floor dining rooms all two of them each maybe 8×10 – room for five tables and a waitress.

But the fireplace. Sooner or later I will sit in the other room and draw that darned tiled early 1900s fireplace.

Food is killer. Just THE best and well worth a drive to Asheville just to eat at the Corner Kitchen.

Corner Kitchen Asheville Maybe my fav restaurant anywhere #asheville #cornerkitchen northcarolina #wnc #mountain #blueridge #smokies #Urbansketching #ink #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #watercolor #drawing #travel #travelblogger #drawing #sketching #charlesreid

Same watercolor pencils as yesterday. Lamy EF Stillman and Birn Alpha.

Margaret who should be at life modeling but whose freaking out over our show next month at the Aiken Center for the Arts. Think HUGE framing bill. Twenty plus paintings. Xoxoxox