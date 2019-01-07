Day 1841 Downtown lowdown

I think there’s a Facebook page for that.

Where I park my car when I get my hair cut downtown at the sixth hundred block of broad parking.

I. M. Pie the architect designed that weird temple triangle skylight covered addition on top of the tallest building the Lamar building I think.

Always like how the morning light hits the buildings and makes them glow.

Off to see the Mule with Clint Eastwood filmed here in Aigusta and also in my sons neighborhood in Decatur. His next door neighbor was the chicken wrangler for the movie. Aka he kept the chickens when they weren’t on set. He has a backyard full of wonderfully fluffy clucks.

Colors used – see above Watercolor pencils. Lamy Vista Noodler Eelskin Black stillman and birn alpha – almost full!!

Margaret xoxoxo where it will be 70 again today.

My fav buildings downtown watercolor pencil #ink #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #georgia #allaprima #stillmanandbirn #artist #painter #aquarelle #charlesreid #urbansketcher #urbansketchingaugusta #urbansketching #mixedmediajournal

