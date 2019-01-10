Day 1843 Who knew!?

There was one last post unpublished from Key West. Well this is really Key Largo. We love love love to stop at Buzzards Roost both coming and going.

It marks the beginning and the end of our 125 mile drive on the Overseas Highway which connects all the Keys from Largo To Key West.

It includes the Seven Mile Bridge so named because it crosses 7 miles of water. The old one blown up in the Jamie Lee Curtis Arnold Scwhartznegger movie True Lies.

So our meal at Buzzards Roost is both a celebration of arrival in this sketch or one of sad exit back into the Florida mainland.

Watercolor pencils Lamy EF Stillman and Birn Alpha.

Margaret Xoxoxox catching up on the news.

Buzzards Roost #urbansketching #keylargo #islandlife #fluid #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #atlanta #lostedges #watercolor #aquarelle #florida #lifestyleblogger #lifestylechange #charlesreid #floridalife