Day 1827 Busy days

Quick post

Two Jacks the bridge players at Earthfare. Colored with my Faber castle Watercolor pencils.

Glad to report that my missing favorite Lamy a Lamy EF that writes and draws like a dream was found. On the floor board of the car. Where else would you loose a pen?! Hurrah.

One hat for Livie done. Henry’s almost finished. My secret Christmas project and seven more cards done and mailed. Santa Claus can see the finish line.

Margaret off to bed with her poor wet Zoe who was out in our endless rain. Xoxoxo

