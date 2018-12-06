Day 1812 One More Trip to Key West

Well Maybe.

Nope still have some more left. Guess I better count and see what I posted. This is actually one of my favorites. I drew the people staying at the Hyatt Beach House that week. Every week at the Hyatt starts with a give away from local businesses.

We have won all kinds of things. This year it was a bottle of Papa rum which is a good sipping rum. We have won free art work my personal favorite the shark hunt tour where we went chumming for shark. Fascinating what the captains know about the Waters around Key West.

Charles Reid palette Lamy Wf with Eelskin Black and a Stillman and Birn Zeta.

Margaret poopped from too much shopping today. Xoxoxo

Key West!! #hyattresidenceclub #urbansketching #keywest #islandlife #hyattbeachhouse #fluid #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #watercolor #painter #florida #lifestyleblogger #lifestylechange # #charlesreid #food #restaurant #floridalife