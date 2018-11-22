Drew this shop leaning against a light pole across the street on Duval. I gave it a face lift – it’s really white. I think the yellow is so much more in keeping w Key West don’t you?!
What else can I say. LOVE the Garden Lights. A great way to spend my birthday.
Margaret who is tired and has to get up and bake pies on the morning. Happy Thanksgiving xoxoxox
#keywest #icecream #islandlife #urbansketching #hyattresidenceclub #gingerbreadgallery #ink #stillmanandbirn
2 thoughts on “Day 1799 Ice Cream on Duval”
Ice Cream is my favorite food. Lighted city is splendid. Happy pie making. Go to Costco for some good pies. Alexis
Sent from Mail for Windows 10
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha mine are better. Making a fabulous coconut cream pie we discovered in key west. Best Pie I ever ate. And I make killer pumpkin and pecan pie. Not too sweet. The pumpkin is spicy. Yumminess.
I LOVE ice cream too.
LikeLike