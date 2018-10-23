Day 1760 Out Jans Back Window

My sister in-laws back yard in Columbia. I am off to Aiken as soon as I post. Life modeling today at Usca

Caran D’arche Neocolor ii

Last page hurrah.

Which are great fun when you hit them with a dab of

Colored it with the Caran D’arche Neocolor ii which a

Now WordPress is acting nuts.

I quickly dabbed it with my large 12 silver fish back velvet. And was done.

Margaret off to Aiken.

Jans backyard #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #georgia #allaprima #neocolorii #carandache #stillmanandbirn #artist #painter #aquarelle #lifestyleblogger #lifestylechange #drawing #sketching #charlesreid

