Been meaning to post these all week.

Mary Something- First The Blue A batik Watercolor

Karen Schaaf Second My dear friend the fantastic Karen. I would have given her first if I were judge.

Rosemary Seibert

Honorable Mention

Honorable Mention

Fisherman – Mike Gant

And that’s a wrap on this years annual show. The call is already out for the spring National Show.

Margaret whose been knitting and painting all day. Now Tahred. Xoxoxo

