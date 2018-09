Worked on this for a while today. Added more background. More darks in the bouquet and on the pears. Time to eat the pears. More work required on the slay and pepper or maybe cobalt blue in the background to make them show up?!

Added the mineral purple and cobalt blue to the background of this sketch of Emily. Trying to decide if her feet are too small. Maybe legs too long. Sigh. Sooner or later I will decide. Or maybe turn em into mulch.

Also finishing this sock up.

Nap time. Margaret xoxoxo