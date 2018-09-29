Day 1737 It’s Saturday

Emily 19″x24″ Strathmore Bristol need to soften the edge of her hair.
The sketch
Second break a little leggy
Drew Murphy second break. He can cover a lot of territory fast. 2×3 FEET
Amy Lockhart Ness Watercolor
Eva’s charcoal she’s an electrician!!
Bill Daniels oil
zany Fred’s large acrylic.
Al Beyer’s small oil
Tom Needhams lovely small watercolor
Margaret putting her feet up and grabbing a remote control. Xoxoxox
Emily #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #southcarolina #aiken #charlesreid #watercolor #artist #painter #aquarelle #lifestyleblogger #lifestylechange #drawing #sketching #holbein #drawing #sketching #lifemodel