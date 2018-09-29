Day 1737 It’s Saturday

Emily 19″x24″ Strathmore Bristol need to soften the edge of her hair.

The sketch

Second break a little leggy

Drew Murphy second break. He can cover a lot of territory fast. 2×3 FEET

Amy Lockhart Ness Watercolor

Eva’s charcoal she’s an electrician!!

Bill Daniels oil

zany Fred’s large acrylic.

Al Beyer’s small oil

Tom Needhams lovely small watercolor

Margaret putting her feet up and grabbing a remote control. Xoxoxox

