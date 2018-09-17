Day 1729 It’s a rainy lazy Sunday

Drizzly Florence rain all day til almost 7 pm tonite. A pajama day. Well except when I went to a movie today A Sinple Favor. Wow. Great show. Had no idea what it was about but it kept you going til the end. Same male star was in Crazy Rich Asians an entirely different t feel good fun movie. Not my best sketch of Henry. Been baking and cooking the afternoon away and knitting.

Colors used cad red light and yellow light for skin. Burnt sienna cerulean ultramarine a green I mixed with a gold and a blue quin gold in the background. Take your pen with d’artementis document brown ink.

Margaret ready to Watch Masterpiece on PBS. Xoxoxo now

Back to my knitting.