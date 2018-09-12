Day 1724 You might think it’s Saturday

But it’s not. Got invited to lifemodeling w a new group.

WIP

Emily was our model. Think her heads a bit too big. This painting is too small. Might be a quarter sheet size. No idea how I got it so small.

Maybe I will have a redo. This is Em in Waterlogue. Like it a lot.

The sketch. I could t get back far enough to judge proportions. My back was to a wall.

Second break. I spent a LONG time drawing. I shoulda left her face like this. It was too small to do the eyes. Pencil was enough.

Colors used. Skin red light cad yw light cerulean burnt sienna and dioxzine purple

Chair alizarin and ultramarine w dabs of raw umber.

Hair quin gold yellow ochre burnt sienna and raw umber.

Thomas Needham was just to my left. This is an acrylic. Did I say we both had a lot of foreshortening going on?!

Back to watching that $&@%# hurricane Florence. Edisto is no longer under mandatory evacuation. Does that mean we can go Sunday?! I hope. Xoxoxox Margaret Emily