Day 1215 Going to the dogs

Scootch Man. Quarter sheet 10×15 300# All done but his splatters and maybe that white spot near his ear. No idea why it’s sooo white.

Started. All I got done in class yesterday. Colors used quin sienna quin burnt orange cerulean ultramarine dioxzine purple mineral violet yellow ochre burnt sienna burnt umber

posing the dogs in the early morning light this am. Scootch was all about getting the four day old chic fil a waffle fry.

and so was Honey. Don’t ask where it came from.

The Super Beggar started. Ultramarine blue burnt umber quin burnt orange

Margaret driving home by way of Cheap Joes.

Xoxoxo

