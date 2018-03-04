Is done.
Earlier today earlier today.
Kim Johnson’s painting today
Kims finished portrait from yesterday.
Noah’s Monocle cobra. Noah is three and loves snakes so I have been painting some for him. His sister thinks it looks like a bunny lol.
A few pearls of wisdom for Kim Johnson.
More tomorrow. Hugs Margaret drinking wine and relaxing. Xoxoxo
2 thoughts on “Day 1213 Potter”
Beautiful artwork! ❤
Thanks. 🤗👍🏻
