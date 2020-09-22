Day 188 I just had to.

So I have quit now. Impossible to knock out that yellow and make a nice tin roof on the house like a Low Country Cottage would have.
Bytw in case u were wondering the Low Country is the coastal area of South Carolina starting around Orangeburg about 90 miles from the coast. A slower way of life.
Our family has been making these cookies for as long as I can remember. Originally on the back of the Quaker Oatmeal box.
I didn’t wet this watercolor pencil because I was afraid it would smear the ink. What is with that ink?! Should be permanent.
Tootsie short for Tootsie roll actually came in the house today. Oh my.
A few more kittie pics because who doesn’t love kitty pics?!!
Margaret whose made two loaves of bread and hand made artisan pizza today as well as a jillion other things now calling it quits. Oh wait ones still in the oven. Xoxoxox