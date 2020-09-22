Day 189 – Impressions in Watercolor

Today’s painting. Somewhere in Europe.

Half sheet Cheap Joes Kilimanjaro 300# cold press. LOVE this paper. So easy to lift color from the wrong spot like when my sloppy painting gets a dark where it should be white. Eeekkk.

Now about the painting. I took a day long class from Vlad Yesileyev today. Oh my did I learn a lot. MAYBE it’s finally getting thru my thick head. Lol.

Draw the shapes

FIRST w line.

Then make forms.

Then add details LAST.

The Order of Importance!!

Same thing with painting.

Light overall wash – lightest lights.

Then midtones.

Then darkest darks

The add details.

So this is what we did.

The photo

The value sketch. Extremely important to determine focal point and details.

The sketch. Half sheet is 22×15″

First wash. Lightest lights in the focal area. Yellow ochre alizarin and cobalt very watery w some cad orange and burnt sienna.

Eek. Half tones running wild with that black. Trying to loose the building edge but NOPE and ending up black. Odd now that it’s dry it doesn’t look like that. Sometimes in watercolor what U think is a train wreck isn’t.

So watch

More washes lots of splattering. The dark mess on the bottom right is now light. Hmmm how did that happen?!!

Negative painting always makes what it surrounds lighter. Even if it isn’t light.

Laying on dioxzine purple burnt umber ultramarine and neutral Tint. Splattering w cad orange

Doors green cad yellow cobalt yellow ochre. And make up a black. Fun stuff as long as you paint really fast aka flying paint brushes.

I love flying paint brushes. 🤗🤗🤗

Close to the right colors. Adding details aka last steps. I used a large oil brush to paint a lot of the darks. Lots of fun!! Who knew. Thanks Vlad for the idea.

I meant the left door to be the focal point but I think I have the right door as the focal paint. What do u think?!

Adding details. Who knew wires were even round NOT a flat line so should be dry brushed. Vlad did. What that man knows. Maybe in my next lifetime I will know it. 😊

And putting my feet up with a glass of wine and some cheese. Time to watch Biden on CNN.

Today’s pot kitty shot. Mind u we have had hours of monsoons from Sally and I am near Augusta GA- hours drive from Mobile.

Pot sitting must be really good even when it’s soaked. 🤣😂😅 Margaret Xoxoxox