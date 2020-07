Day lilies abound in the western North Carolina mountains. I don’t think there is a more gorgeous spot than there.

Watercolor pencil in my stillman and birn Alpha.

Wildflowers everywhere.

A sweet cabin on a trout stream.

Wild lace cap hydrangeas line the riverbanks the road and the hiking trails.

Down the hill path is the largest waterfall on our property on the Thompson River.

Tall Falls

Margaret ready to do nothing xoxoxo