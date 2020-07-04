Day 122 – Busy doing

Hmm. You have to wonder. Grocery shopping and cooking. Fresh corn on the cob and tomatoes. A summer fav.

I drew this a few days ago. Already thinking of a different angle on the den clutter. Cheap lead mechanical pencil. Stillman and birn Alpha.

My sons kitchen in Atlanta. Perspective gone awry. Oops. Lamy Ef noodlers eelskin Black Ink.

Margaret xoxoxo

2 thoughts on “Day 122 – Busy doing

  1. Alex Aron says:
    Reply

    I know what that’s like. Happy 4th, despite the fun stuff. Alexis

