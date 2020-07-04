Hmm. You have to wonder. Grocery shopping and cooking. Fresh corn on the cob and tomatoes. A summer fav.
I drew this a few days ago. Already thinking of a different angle on the den clutter. Cheap lead mechanical pencil. Stillman and birn Alpha.
My sons kitchen in Atlanta. Perspective gone awry. Oops. Lamy Ef noodlers eelskin Black Ink.
Margaret xoxoxo
2 thoughts on “Day 122 – Busy doing”
I know what that’s like. Happy 4th, despite the fun stuff. Alexis
On Fri, Jul 3, 2020 at 9:34 PM Margaret McCarthy Hunt Art wrote:
> Margaret Hunt posted: “Hmm. You have to wonder. Grocery shopping and > cooking. Fresh corn on the cob and tomatoes. A summer fav. I drew this a > few days ago. Already thinking of a different angle on the den clutter. > Cheap lead mechanical pencil. Stillman and birn Alpha. M” >
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol fun stuff. Hahahahaha. Happy Fourth!! 🤣
LikeLike