I see a bird

A purple finch to be exact. I think they are the cutest birds. This time of the year they fluff up their feathers looking even cuter.

I watched one fat happy and fluffy in a pile of bird seed on the back porch. It was in bird heaven. It settled down for a long winters snack. I noticed my cat creeping up. Had to chase me fat and happy off his like of seed.

Spent most of the day cleaning out the last of Christmas and looking for a painting of my nephew which I need to get framed and enter in splash.

Of course it was the last place I looked. Why is that?? To make it worse it was under another wc painting I had hung from a binders clip. She was hiding him. Got to get them both to the framers soon. Before Kristin shoots me for saying I needed it yesterday. Oh and better bake her that long owed batch of choc chip cookies. Ops.

Socks are done. House is cleaner so not a total loss. Next up a pair of magenta socks with polka dots. Seriously I need to get some painting done.

Margaret ready for her four o’clock nap. Xoxoxox