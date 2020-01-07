Time to post something

And this is it ladies and gentleman. Looking at it i think it might need a bit more doing. Like why isn’t the flag painted. Brain dump i guess.

My sock inspired by the wild hosiery of the March sisters in the latest visually lavish Little Women.

This sock is for Henry whose in this painting. I keep staring at it hoping it will tell me its done or not. Pretty sure his left eyebrow is too high but i love his smile and his hand.

That green post it is a list of things to do to him if i can quit knitting.

Margaret who has been watching Art Detectives while i knit madly. Great show and some of them are on youtube.

