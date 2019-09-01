Busy perfect day!!

Since Dorian is not blowing in it seems to have cooled off with lots of great breezes. Spent the day drawing painting chasing chickens for pictures. This guy is a mean character but oh so gorgeous with his yellow gold ruff.

Superaquabee paper is great to draw and paint on. Smooth as butter and LOVES watercolor. Easier to blend on.

Palm trees coming along. Used the Vlad Yesilev saber brush. Might help that I had a couple of daiquiris. 🤗

Mile high Key Lime pie from lunch the other day and our view of Higgs Beach from Saluté on the Beach.

Painted the palm tree the same way same colors as first one. Do not like this one nearly as well. Almost like the paint would stick to the paper in my Stillman and Birn Zeta.

Palm tree colors leaves cad yellow light chrome green hookers green ultramarine blue.

Water is Cheap Joes Andrews Blue and peacock blue. Dab of mineral violet.

Margaret ready to read her new Carl Hiassen book. Xoxoxo