Another day another palm

Didn’t mean to make the ocean so rough. Maybe it’s an inadvertent portent of Dorian out in the Atlantic. Poor Bahamas. So relieved it’s not us.

Same colors as yesterday. The straits of Florida are painted with peacock Cheap Joes Andrews Turquoise and Dioxzine purple. I also splattered with some of those colors. Soupy brush and tap the brush NOT the Ferrell.

I took advantage of the opaqueness of cad red and yellow light to tap some flowers over the foreground greenery.

Sky. Cerulean and fab off some of to make clouds add dabs of Dioxzine purple and dab them odd again with a dry wadded Kleenex.

Painted with my saber brush a size 8 isabey sable and my 10 Charles Reid Sable.

Superaquabee paper. Really love that paper. It dries flat when you close the sketchbook. You can also lift mistakes a bit.

Out the window at the condo. Kinda like this. Think I MIGHT not paint it or add a bit of color just a little. Will think about it.

Lamy Ef noodler eelskin Black Ink stillman and birn Zeta.

Margaret whose watching Mindhunter on Netflix 😳😳😳xoxoxo