Going to repaint him with a tail poor thing. Why didn’t I think to paint his tail curving behind him?! Duhh. And he needs a shadow under his body. Duh.
Already have the new sketch drawn. Since it’s suppose to pour all day tomorrow and most of Wednesday hope I will have time to paint.
In the meantime more ibis. Such funny birds. I need to go down to the Key West Wildlife rescue and draw some more. I did find some living in the Publixs parking lot under a palm tree there. They seem to like shade. So do I.
Spent the afternoon down on Key West Bight at Schooner Wharf Bar having a drink with my feet propped up enjoying the view and the breezes.
Chickens abound at most of the restaurants and Schooner Wharf was no different. Down here the chicks are brown not yellow. Can I please take one or two home. But no protected by the federal government. Only in Key West will you see a hen on the table finishing somebody’s lunch. Bytw she liked the lettuce a lot. Another hen tried to steal it from her and so began a wild chase between the chickens fighting over the lettuce.
Funny!!!
Margaret Xoxoxox waiting for the rain.
2 thoughts on “Waiting for the storms from Dorian”
Love those ibis… I don’t think I have seen one here or in Boston… Those creatures are not evacuating the Area…I guess these don’t listen to the news/weather. Actually, it seems like y’all are going to escape the brunt of it… I think we might also……a wait & see game. Alexis
Me too. They are so fun and funky with their long bills. We have evacuees from Palm Beach and Boca here. Who woulda thought. No we should just get rain and a bit of wind. Thank goodness. POOR Bermuda. Decimated. 😞
