Waiting for the storms from Dorian

Going to repaint him with a tail poor thing. Why didn’t I think to paint his tail curving behind him?! Duhh. And he needs a shadow under his body. Duh.

Already have the new sketch drawn. Since it’s suppose to pour all day tomorrow and most of Wednesday hope I will have time to paint.

In the meantime more ibis. Such funny birds. I need to go down to the Key West Wildlife rescue and draw some more. I did find some living in the Publixs parking lot under a palm tree there. They seem to like shade. So do I.

Spent the afternoon down on Key West Bight at Schooner Wharf Bar having a drink with my feet propped up enjoying the view and the breezes.

Chickens abound at most of the restaurants and Schooner Wharf was no different. Down here the chicks are brown not yellow. Can I please take one or two home. But no protected by the federal government. Only in Key West will you see a hen on the table finishing somebody’s lunch. Bytw she liked the lettuce a lot. Another hen tried to steal it from her and so began a wild chase between the chickens fighting over the lettuce.

Funny!!!

Margaret Xoxoxox waiting for the rain.