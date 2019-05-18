I just feel like drawing. My Mother’s Day Flowers still going strong this am. I meant to paint them before they are dead. Not today not tomorrow. Maybe Sunday?!!
hahnemuhle wc journal and a 2b big fat pencil. Maybe a caran bdache?!! A freebee at some watercolor show or workshop. Usually a 2B is much darker. Oh well.
I also have to get this painting repainted for a friend. Who knew it would be so popular. I wanted it too but the first painting that sold at my show in February. A popular painting.
Fabriano cp 300#
It sat on my kitchen counter for a couple of years til I framed it. And I miss it. Maybe I will repaint myself one too?!
I worked on the background a bit on this bird today and like it better except that unfortunately dip in her back. Of course that’s easy to fix with a bit of tape and a mr clean or a sea sponge.
Wonder what else I can NOT do right today.
Margaret. Xoxoxox still being lazy. Not a good thing with the Ga Watercolor Show deadline looming on June 10. Eeekkkkkk
One thought on “Day 2066 Some days”
Very fine….I can understand why it’s popular. So many love Hydrangeas and it has lovely hues. Alexis
Sent from Mail for Windows 10
LikeLike